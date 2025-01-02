Punch CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Punch CNG Accomplished Plus CNG in Delhi is Rs. 10.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Punch CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Punch CNG Accomplished Plus CNG in Delhi is Rs. 10.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplished Plus CNG is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: