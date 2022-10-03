HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV Prime Specifications

Tata Nexon EV Prime is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 14,99,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Tata Nexon EV Prime Specs

Tata Nexon EV Prime comes in five electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV Prime measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 ...Read More

Tata Nexon EV Prime Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZ Plus LUX Dark Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
120 Kmph
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.9 seconds
Driving Range
312 Km
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Length
3993 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1606 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg
Width
1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Rub - Strips
Black
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front&Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Tata Nexon EV Prime Variants & Price List

Tata Nexon EV Prime price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV Prime comes in 5 variants. Tata Nexon EV Prime top variant price is ₹ 17.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XM
14.99 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus
16.3 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Dark Edition
16.49 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus LUX
17.3 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus LUX Dark Edition
17.5 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

