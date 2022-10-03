Tata Nexon EV Prime Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Nexon EV Prime comes in five electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV Prime measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon EV Prime is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon EV Prime sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Nexon EV Prime price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV Prime comes in 5 variants. Tata Nexon EV Prime top variant price is ₹ 17.5 Lakhs.
₹14.99 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
₹16.3 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
₹16.49 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
₹17.3 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
₹17.5 Lakhs*
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 Kmph
312 Km
*Ex-showroom price
