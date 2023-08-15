HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV Prime On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nexon EV Prime on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Tata Nexon EV Prime on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 15.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon EV Prime top variant goes up to Rs. 18.27 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon EV Prime XM₹ 15.83 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ Plus₹ 17.23 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ Plus Dark Edition₹ 17.43 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ Plus LUX₹ 18.27 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime Variant Wise Price List

XM
₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
67,503
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
15,83,003
EMI@34,025/mo
XZ Plus
₹17.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹17.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
XZ Plus LUX
₹18.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
