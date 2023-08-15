HT Auto
14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs*
Nexon EV Prime on Road Price in Jassur

Tata Nexon EV Prime on road price in Jassur starts from Rs. 15.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon EV Prime top variant goes up to Rs. 18.17 Lakhs in Jassur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon EV Prime XM₹ 15.73 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ Plus₹ 17.13 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ Plus Dark Edition₹ 17.33 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ Plus LUX₹ 18.17 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Prime Variant Wise Price List

XM
₹15.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
8,000
Insurance
65,957
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Jassur)
15,73,457
EMI@33,820/mo
XZ Plus
₹17.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹17.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
XZ Plus LUX
₹18.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
