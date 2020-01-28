Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Tata
Nexon
EV
On Road Price in Baikunthpur
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
FAQs
Tata
Nexon
EV
On Road Price in Baikunthpur
4 out of 5
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
4 out of 5
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata
Nexon
EV
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XM
₹15.96 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 kmph
312 km
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹13,99,000
RTO
₹1,33,910
Insurance
₹62,380
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Baikunthpur
₹15,95,790
EMI@34,300/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
XZ Plus
₹17.87 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
180 kmph
312 km
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹18.25 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
180 kmph
312 km
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
XZ Plus LUX
₹18.99 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
127 bhp 245 Nm
120 kmph
312 km
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
Tata
Nexon
EV
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
XM
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
120
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
312
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.14
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
312 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
205
Length
3993
Wheelbase
2498
Kerb Weight
1400
Height
1606
Width
1811
Capacity
Bootspace
350
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seats & Upholstery
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Nexon EV FAQs
What is the on-road price of Tata Nexon Ev in Baikunthpur?
What will be the RTO charges for Tata Nexon Ev in Baikunthpur?
What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Nexon Ev in Baikunthpur?
What is the detailed breakup of Tata Nexon Ev in Baikunthpur?
What is the on-road price of Tata Nexon Ev Top Model?
What is the on road price of Tata Nexon Ev?
What is the EMI for Tata Nexon Ev in Baikunthpur?
Is Tata Nexon Ev better than Nexon?
What is the mileage of Tata Nexon Ev?
Which model of Tata Nexon Ev is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Tata Nexon Ev?
