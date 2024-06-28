Nexon Smart (O) 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Smart (O) 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart (O) 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT is 44 litres & Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
BootSpace: 382 litres
Mileage of Smart (O) 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT is 17.44 kmpl.