Nexon Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT in Delhi is Rs. 14.56 Lakhs. The fuelNexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT in Delhi is Rs. 14.56 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT is 44 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode