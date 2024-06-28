Nexon Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT in Delhi is Rs. 12.67 Lakhs. The fuelNexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT in Delhi is Rs. 12.67 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT is 44 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode