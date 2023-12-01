Saved Articles

Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT

13.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Latest Updates

Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.04 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
  • Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
  • BootSpace: 382 litres
    Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Price

    Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,990
    RTO
    1,49,499
    Insurance
    54,505
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,04,494
    EMI@28,039/mo
    Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    382 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44 litres
    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Wheelbase
    2498 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Tata Nexon Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT EMI
    EMI25,235 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,74,044
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,74,044
    Interest Amount
    3,40,043
    Payable Amount
    15,14,087

    Tata Nexon other Variants

    Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹9.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,09,990
    RTO
    68,699
    Insurance
    43,833
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,23,022
    EMI@19,839/mo
    Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Pure 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Fearless S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
