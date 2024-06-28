HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataNexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

Tata Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Tata Nexon Front Left View
1/27
Tata Nexon Front View
2/27
Tata Nexon Rear Left View
3/27
Tata Nexon Front Fog Lamp
4/27
Tata Nexon Grille
5/27
Tata Nexon Headlight
View all Images
6/27
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage24.08 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Nexon specs and features

Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition Latest Updates

Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition (top model) in Delhi is

  • Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
  • Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
  • BootSpace: 382 litres
    • Mileage of Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition is 24.08 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition Price

    Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition
    ₹18.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,79,990
    RTO
    2,13,499
    Insurance
    72,171
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,66,160
    EMI@40,111/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    24.08 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    1060 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear - Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Front - Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Wheelbase
    2498 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Bootspace
    382 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    9
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Off-White and Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Tata Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition EMI
    EMI36,100 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,79,543
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,79,543
    Interest Amount
    4,86,453
    Payable Amount
    21,65,996

    Tata Nexon other Variants

    Smart (O) 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,990
    RTO
    64,999
    Insurance
    43,465
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,08,954
    EMI@19,537/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹9.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹10.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart Plus 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹11.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹11.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹12.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹12.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT DT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹12.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Pure 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹13.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹14.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT
    ₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT
    ₹14.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹14.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT DT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT DT
    ₹15.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless PR 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹15.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹15.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless PR 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT DT
    ₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Fearless S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless PR S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹16.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT DT
    ₹17.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT DT
    ₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Nexon Alternatives

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AT

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon vsXUV 3XO
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet X Line 1.5 Diesel AT

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon vsSonet
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT Dual Tone

    7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon vsXUV300
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue SX(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Knight Edition Dual Tone

    7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon vsVenue
    MG Astor

    MG Astor Smart Blackstorm CVT

    9.98 - 17.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon vsAstor

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    2.39 - 4.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Range Rover Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    3.3 - 3.8 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    3.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MINI Cooper S 2024

    MINI Cooper S 2024

    47 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details