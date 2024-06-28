Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 17.32Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 17.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Fearless Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition is 44 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: