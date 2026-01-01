|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (AMT) Red Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (AMT) Red Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.
The Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (AMT) Red Dark Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.54 Lakhs - 14.88 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (AMT) Red Dark Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Sunglass Holder, Headlights, Alexa Compatibility and Steering Adjustment.