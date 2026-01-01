|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Nexon Fearless Plus PS CAMO Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹15.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon Fearless Plus PS CAMO Petrol Manual is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.
The Nexon Fearless Plus PS CAMO Petrol Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.54 Lakhs - 14.88 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Nexon Fearless Plus PS CAMO Petrol Manual has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Steering Adjustment, Tachometer, Child Safety Lock, Door Pockets, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button, Alexa Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.