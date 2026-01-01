|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Manual, equipped with a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹14.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Manual is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.54 Lakhs - 14.88 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Manual has Alexa Compatibility, Heater, Gear Indicator, Boot-lid Opener, Daytime Running Lights, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.