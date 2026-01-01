|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|ARAI: 24.08 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Automatic, equipped with a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine and Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹14.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of ARAI: 24.08 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Automatic is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.54 Lakhs - 14.88 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Automatic has Alexa Compatibility, Heater, Clock, Automatic Head Lamps, Steering Adjustment, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.