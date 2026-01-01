hamburger icon
Tata Nexon Front Left View
1/27
Tata Nexon Front Right View
2/27
Tata Nexon Headlight
3/27
Tata Nexon Rear View
4/27
Tata Nexon Front Left View 1
5/27
Tata Nexon Front View
6/27

Tata Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

4 out of 5
13.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Prices

The Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Mileage

All variants of the Nexon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Colours

The Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Engine and Transmission

The Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.37 Lakhs - 14.55 Lakhs.

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Specs & Features

The Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cooled Glove Box, Follow me home headlamps, Voice Command, Cruise Control and Heater.

Tata Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Price

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹13.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,790
RTO
1,27,550
Insurance
45,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,34,891
EMI@28,692/mo
Tata Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
382 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
208 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front Only
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Tata Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT EMI
EMI25,823 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,01,401
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,01,401
Interest Amount
3,47,967
Payable Amount
15,49,368

Tata Nexon other Variants

Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT

₹8.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,890
RTO
60,232
Insurance
40,958
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,33,580
EMI@17,917/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,990
RTO
64,999
Insurance
43,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,954
EMI@19,537/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 5MT

₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,990
RTO
70,099
Insurance
44,569
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,45,158
EMI@20,315/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹9.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,78,290
RTO
73,480
Insurance
46,346
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,98,616
EMI@21,464/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,87,390
RTO
74,117
Insurance
46,681
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,08,688
EMI@21,681/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹10.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,00,890
RTO
90,828
Insurance
47,178
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,39,396
EMI@22,341/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹10.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,890
RTO
76,042
Insurance
47,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,39,125
EMI@22,335/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹10.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,27,890
RTO
93,190
Insurance
48,172
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,69,752
EMI@22,993/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,51,390
RTO
78,597
Insurance
49,037
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,79,524
EMI@23,203/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,78,890
RTO
80,522
Insurance
50,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,09,961
EMI@23,857/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹11.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,990
RTO
98,712
Insurance
50,494
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,40,696
EMI@24,518/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
81,999
Insurance
50,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,314
EMI@24,359/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,17,990
RTO
1,39,249
Insurance
51,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,09,227
EMI@25,991/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹12.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,33,790
RTO
1,15,379
Insurance
52,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,01,738
EMI@25,830/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹12.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,53,990
RTO
1,43,749
Insurance
52,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,51,052
EMI@26,890/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹12.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,390
RTO
1,19,039
Insurance
53,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,43,345
EMI@26,724/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

₹12.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,390
RTO
1,19,039
Insurance
53,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,43,345
EMI@26,724/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT

₹12.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,97,790
RTO
1,21,779
Insurance
54,424
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,74,493
EMI@27,394/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 7DCA

₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,16,090
RTO
1,23,609
Insurance
55,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,95,297
EMI@27,841/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹13.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,17,090
RTO
1,51,636
Insurance
55,135
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,24,361
EMI@28,466/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,25,190
RTO
1,24,519
Insurance
55,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,05,642
EMI@28,063/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT Dark Edition

₹13.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,34,390
RTO
1,25,439
Insurance
55,771
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,16,100
EMI@28,288/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹13.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,44,090
RTO
1,55,011
Insurance
56,128
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,55,729
EMI@29,140/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,090
RTO
1,59,511
Insurance
57,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,554
EMI@30,039/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,090
RTO
1,59,511
Insurance
57,453
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,97,554
EMI@30,039/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,07,090
RTO
1,62,886
Insurance
58,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,28,923
EMI@30,713/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,16,690
RTO
1,33,040
Insurance
46,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,96,660
EMI@30,020/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone

₹14.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,190
RTO
1,66,274
Insurance
59,444
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,60,408
EMI@31,390/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,990
RTO
1,35,499
Insurance
59,474
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,463
EMI@30,746/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,990
RTO
1,35,499
Insurance
59,474
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,463
EMI@30,746/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,43,190
RTO
1,67,399
Insurance
59,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,70,865
EMI@31,615/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Red Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹14.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,44,990
RTO
1,36,499
Insurance
59,842
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,41,831
EMI@30,991/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,70,190
RTO
1,70,145
Insurance
47,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,609
EMI@31,996/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹14.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,71,590
RTO
1,39,159
Insurance
60,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,72,070
EMI@31,641/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,97,190
RTO
1,74,149
Insurance
61,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,33,602
EMI@32,963/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone

₹15.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,24,190
RTO
1,77,524
Insurance
62,757
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,64,971
EMI@33,637/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,490
RTO
1,44,649
Insurance
62,841
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,34,480
EMI@32,982/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹15.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,33,290
RTO
1,78,661
Insurance
63,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,75,542
EMI@33,865/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,42,290
RTO
1,79,786
Insurance
63,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,999
EMI@34,089/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,44,790
RTO
1,46,479
Insurance
63,515
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,55,284
EMI@33,429/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,52,290
RTO
1,81,036
Insurance
63,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,617
EMI@34,339/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus A (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,790
RTO
1,50,179
Insurance
64,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,345
EMI@34,333/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus A (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Red Dark Edition

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,790
RTO
1,50,179
Insurance
64,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,345
EMI@34,333/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone

₹16.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,290
RTO
1,85,411
Insurance
65,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,38,280
EMI@35,213/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹16.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,05,290
RTO
1,87,661
Insurance
65,741
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,192
EMI@35,663/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Red Dark Edition

₹16.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,15,290
RTO
1,88,911
Insurance
66,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,70,810
EMI@35,912
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

view all specs and features

