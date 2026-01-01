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Tata Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Nexon specs and features

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Prices

The Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹15.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Mileage

All variants of the Nexon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Colours

The Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Engine and Transmission

The Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.54 Lakhs - 14.88 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Specs & Features

The Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Tachometer, Child Safety Lock, Door Pockets, Cup Holders, Tail Lights, Alexa Compatibility, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Tata Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Price

Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA

₹15.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,000
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
52,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,22,970
EMI@32,735/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
208 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - ECO, CITY AND SPORT
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol DCA EMI
EMI29,461 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,70,673
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,70,673
Interest Amount
3,96,994
Payable Amount
17,67,667

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Nexon Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

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Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT

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Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

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Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6AMT

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Nexon Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

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Nexon Creative Plus (S) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

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Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT

₹12.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Creative CAMO Petrol Automatic

₹13.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT

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Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

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RTO
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Nexon Creative CAMO Petrol DCA

₹14.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,000
RTO
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Insurance
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

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Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO Petrol Manual

₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,64,000
RTO
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Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO CNG Manual

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Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Manual

₹14.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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11,79,000
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Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

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Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT

₹14.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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Nexon Creative CAMO Diesel Automatic

₹14.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone

₹14.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,990
RTO
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On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,463
EMI@30,746/mo
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Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,43,190
RTO
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
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Nexon Creative Plus S CAMO Diesel Automatic

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,44,000
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
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On-Road Price in Delhi
14,87,970
EMI@31,982/mo
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Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Red Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT

₹14.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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12,44,990
RTO
1,36,499
Insurance
59,842
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,41,831
EMI@30,991/mo
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Nexon Fearless Plus PS CAMO Petrol Manual

₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
52,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
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Nexon Creative Plus PS CAMO CNG Manual

₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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On-Road Price in Delhi
15,02,970
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,70,190
RTO
1,70,145
Insurance
47,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,609
EMI@31,996/mo
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹14.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,71,590
RTO
1,39,159
Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
14,72,070
EMI@31,641/mo
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,97,190
RTO
1,74,149
Insurance
61,763
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,33,602
EMI@32,963/mo
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View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone

₹15.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,24,190
RTO
1,77,524
Insurance
62,757
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,64,971
EMI@33,637/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,490
RTO
1,44,649
Insurance
62,841
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,34,480
EMI@32,982/mo
Add to Compare
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Nexon Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹15.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,33,290
RTO
1,78,661
Insurance
63,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,75,542
EMI@33,865/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,42,290
RTO
1,79,786
Insurance
63,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,999
EMI@34,089/mo
Add to Compare
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Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,44,790
RTO
1,46,479
Insurance
63,515
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,55,284
EMI@33,429/mo
Add to Compare
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Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,52,290
RTO
1,81,036
Insurance
63,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,617
EMI@34,339/mo
Add to Compare
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Nexon Fearless Plus PS CAMO CNG Manual

₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,54,000
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
52,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,970
EMI@34,347/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus A (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Red Dark Edition

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,790
RTO
1,50,179
Insurance
64,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,345
EMI@34,333/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus A (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,81,790
RTO
1,50,179
Insurance
64,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,345
EMI@34,333/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone

₹16.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,290
RTO
1,85,411
Insurance
65,079
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,38,280
EMI@35,213/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus A PS CAMO Petrol DCA

₹16.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,94,000
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
52,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,37,970
EMI@35,206/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition

₹16.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,05,290
RTO
1,87,661
Insurance
65,741
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,192
EMI@35,663/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Red Dark Edition

₹16.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,21,990
RTO
1,89,179
Insurance
51,589
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,63,258
EMI@35,750/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (AMT) Red Dark Edition

₹16.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,990
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
52,041
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,83,460
EMI@36,184/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon Creative CAMO Petrol Manual

₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,90,000
RTO
1,91,429
Insurance
52,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,33,970
EMI@2,19,968/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Nexon Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

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10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
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8.89 - 14.57 Lakhs
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