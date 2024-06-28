Nexon Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 16.82 Lakhs.Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 16.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition is 44 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: