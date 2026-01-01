|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Nexon Creative CAMO CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon Creative CAMO CNG Manual is available in 7 colour options: Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple.
The Nexon Creative CAMO CNG Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.54 Lakhs - 14.88 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Nexon Creative CAMO CNG Manual has Parking Sensors, Clock, Cabin-Boot Access, Heater, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Rear AC and Tachometer.