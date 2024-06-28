Nexon Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Dark Edition Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 100 variants. The price of Nexon Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 15.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Dark Edition is 44 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq Engine
Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
BootSpace: 382 litres
Mileage of Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Dark Edition is 23.23 kmpl.
TataNexon Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Dark Edition Price