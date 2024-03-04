Introduction

The Tata Nexon is a compact SUV with the first generation model being launched in 2017. That year, it became the first Indian car to receive a five-star rating on the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). It made its debut as a prototype at the Auto Expo 2014 and is based on an updated version of the Tata X1 platform that debuted with the Indica hatchback.

Tata Nexon Price:

The Tata Nexon SUV is offered at a price between Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant chosen.

When was Tata Nexon launched?

The first generation Tata Nexon was launched in September of 2017, having entered production in July. The first facelift was brought out in 2020 and it delivered an updated exterior design along with Bharat Stage-VI compliant engines and feature additions. The 2023 facelift saw the Nexon receiving a massively redesigned front fascia and rear end with additional upgrades to the interior, such as a larger touchscreen and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

How many variants of the Tata Nexon are available?

The current generation of the Tata Nexon is available in four broad trims – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. Each trim has its own series of sub-variants which are denoted by suffixes such as ‘S’, ‘+’, ‘(O)’, and there are 90 variants in total. Tata further offers the Nexon SUV in the Indian market with four colour options – Fearless Purple Dual Tone, Flame Red, Calgary White, and Daytona Grey.

Tata further offers the #Dark edition package for 23 variants with prices ranging from Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The #Dark edition is a special cosmetic package which Tata offers on multiple models in its lineup, such as the Harrier and the Safari. The package paints the car’s exterior in an exclusive Atlas Black colour option and makes it put on 16-inch #Dark theme alloy wheels. The all-black theme carries over to the interior which further receives bespoke Benecke-Kaliko ventilated leatherette seats with #Dark lettering.

What features are available in the Tata Nexon?

The Nexon’s cabin comes fitted with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A digital instrument cluster of the same size is provided for the driver, and it comes with navigation functionality and TPMs. A panel below the AC vents houses the touch capacitive HVAC controls and the centre console further contains a wireless charging slot for smartphones. Aside from the voice-assisted sunroof and the nine-speaker JBL audio system, the Tata Nexon also features smartphone connectivity through iRA 2.2. The driver individually gets a height-adjustable seat while both front seats are ventilated Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Nexon?

As for powertrain configurations, the Nexon is offered with two engine units and four transmission choices. The current generation of the Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can be paired with four transmission options: a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, an AMT, and a seven-speed DCT. The Revotron petrol mill is able to generate 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. There is an additional Revotorque diesel engine that is offered with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an AMT and this pushes out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

What is the Tata Nexon mileage?

The Tata Nexon gets an ARAI-claimed mileage of 17.01 kmpl to 24.08 kmpl, bringing a 44-litre fuel tank.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Tata Nexon?

The Tata Nexon brings an unladen ground clearance of 208 mm and comes with 328 litres worth of boot space.

What is the seating capacity of Tata Nexon?

The Nexon is a five-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of Tata Nexon?

The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to get a five star rating from the Global NCAP. The SUV is offered with six airbags and a 360-degree Surround View camera with a front parking sensor. A blind-spot monitor aids in lane switching and making turns and there is a reverse parking camera available as well. The Nexon benefits from ABS with ESP and receives auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers and front fog lamps. The car is equipped with with ISOFIX mounts and gets an i-Size Child Seat as part of accessories.

What cars does the Tata Nexon rival in its segment?

The latest generation of the Tata Nexon is slotted into the compact SUV segment alongside rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.