NexonPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Nexon Front Right View
View all Images

TATA Nexon

Launched in Sept 2023

4.4
65 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹8 - 15.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Nexon Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Nexon: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.14 kmpl

Nexon: 17.01-24.08 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 106.37 bhp

Nexon: 113.0 - 118.0 bhp

View all Nexon Specs and Features

About Tata Nexon

Latest Update

  • Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market with Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EV
  • From MG Comet EV to Tata Nexon: Here are the most affordable black edition cars in India under ₹15 lakh

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Nexon.
    VS
    Tata Nexon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Airbags
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Rear Left View
    Top View
    Rear View
    Gear Shifter
    Ac Controls
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Grille
    Sun Roof Moon Roof
    Wireless Charging Pad
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Tata Nexon Variants
    Tata Nexon price starts at ₹ 8 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    39 Variants Available
    Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT₹8 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT₹8.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Smart Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 5MT₹9.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT₹9.6 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6MT₹9.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT₹10 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹10 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Smart Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹10.3 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT₹10.4 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6AMT₹10.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹11 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative 1.2 Petrol 6MT₹11 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT₹11.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹11.3 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative 1.2 Petrol 6AMT₹11.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AMT₹11.7 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT₹11.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT₹12 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative 1.2 Petrol 7DCA₹12.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone₹12.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT Dark Edition₹12.4 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹12.4 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹12.7 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition₹13.1 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative 1.5 Diesel 6AMT₹13.1 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT₹13.4 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT₹13.5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition₹13.5 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone₹13.5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone₹13.7 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone₹13.7 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition₹13.8 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition₹13.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone₹14.4 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone₹14.5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition₹14.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition₹14.8 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone₹15.4 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition₹15.6 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Nexon Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Tata Nexon Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

    Cons

    Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

    The Nexon SUV has been a game-changer for Tata Motors. With more than five lakh units already sold, this is the homegrown auto company’s bestseller. The automaker has been updating the Nexon SUV with facelifts or special editions over the year and they have worked really well for the sub-compact SUV. And now, the company is ready with the third iteration. Tata calls it “nearly” a new-generation model instead of a mere facelift.

    That’s because the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift gets an extensive redesign and a revamped cabin but the engines are the same and so is the platform with its famed global 5-star safety rating. So, what are these updates and do they make a difference to you? We drove the new Nexon facelift in sunny Jaipur to find out.

    READ MORE

    Tata Nexon Images

    28 images
    View All Nexon Images

    Tata Nexon Colours

    Tata Nexon is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Creative ocean
    Flame red
    Calgary white
    Pristine white
    Pure grey
    Daytona grey
    Fearless purple
    Tata Nexon Safety Ratings

    The Tata Nexon has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Nexon Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCompact SUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage24.08 kmpl
    Engine1199 -1497 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Nexon specs and features

    Tata Nexon comparison with similar cars

    Tata Nexon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Skoda Kylaq
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Citroen Basalt
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Toyota Rumion
    Citroen Aircross
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.6
    65 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    100 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Height
    1817 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Boot Space
    384 litres
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingNexon vs XUV 3XONexon vs Venue N LineNexon vs VenueNexon vs BrezzaNexon vs KylaqNexon vs Bolero NeoNexon vs BasaltNexon vs Bolero Neo PlusNexon vs RumionNexon vs Aircross
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Tata Nexon Videos

    Skoda’s upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival: What to expect?
    4 Mar 2024
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?
    6 Sept 2023

    Popular Tata Cars

    View all Tata Cars
    View all Upcoming Tata Cars

    Tata Nexon EMI

    Select Variant:
    Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹ 8 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 5MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.2 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹9.6 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.7 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹10.3 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹10.4 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹10.7 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹11 Lakhs*
    Creative 1.2 Petrol 6MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11.3 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹11.3 Lakhs*
    Creative 1.2 Petrol 6AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AMT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹12 Lakhs*
    Creative 1.2 Petrol 7DCA
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹12.2 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹12.3 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 6AMT Dark Edition
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹12.4 Lakhs*
    Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹12.4 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹12.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.1 Lakhs*
    Creative 1.5 Diesel 6AMT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹13.1 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹13.4 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) Dark Edition 1.2 Petrol 6MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹13.5 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dark Edition
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.5 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.5 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6MT Dual Tone
    1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹13.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹13.8 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹13.9 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹14.4 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.5 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹14.8 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dual Tone
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹15.4 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Dark Edition
    1497 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹15.6 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹14167.15/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Tata Nexon User Reviews & Ratings

    4.37
    65 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    3
    4 & above
    35
    5 rating
    27
    Write a Review
    Stylish Car
    This car has a very good design but is not comfortable enough. It offers a mileage of 17 km/l on petrol, and the price is reasonable. By: Ankit kumar (Mar 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish & Efficient
    Good-looking and fuel-efficient, Tata Nexon is the best car in my experience. It has amazing features and a great model design.By: Imran (Mar 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    A Stylish, Safe, and Versatile Compact SUV
    The Tata Nexon is a compact SUV that stands out with its bold design, comfortable interiors, and impressive safety features, including a 5-star Global NCAP rating. Available in both petrol and diesel variants, it offers a smooth driving experience with good fuel efficiency. With its feature-packed offering and strong safety credentials, the Nexon is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish compact SUV.By: Chintu (Mar 15, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Tata Nexon: A Smart Choice
    Very nice vehicle, features are great and driving is awesome, safety features are very good, my friends are buying this smart vehicle. I love Tata Nexon.By: Jitendra Kushwaha (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Comfort And Safe With Smart Look
    It is very comfortable to sit on and offers great safety. With all its combined features, it delivers excellent mileage and performanceBy: Adi (Feb 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great in Budget
    Good looking great in Budget and with safety and and security,With tata believe not to worry great choice By: Nice (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Vehicle for Long Drives
    The Tata Nexon is very comfortable and smooth to drive. Its build quality is extremely strong, and its features are highly convenient and user-friendly.By: Vishnuvardhan D (Jan 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable Car
    Energy efficient, comfortable, and smart looking with a good color. It also has excellent ground clearance and many more features.By: Anand sharma (Dec 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Highway Cruiser
    I'm very happy to buy the Tata Nexon and am fully satisfied with the design, comfort, looks, and features. I purchased the Smt + S model, which is a value-for-money option in this segment.By: Jiten (Dec 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Car
    It is very comfortable and the best in its budget. The engine maintenance is easy, and it's very good. I will suggest this to everyone.By: Shiva sai teja (Dec 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsTata CarsTata Nexon