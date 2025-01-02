Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition Latest Updates
Nexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs.Nexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.11 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
Max Motor Performance: 143 bhp, 215 Nm
Driving Range: 489 km
Bootspace: 350 litres
Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
...Read MoreRead Less
TataNexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition Price