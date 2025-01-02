HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataNexon EVEmpowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition

Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition

4 out of 5
Tata Nexon EV Front Left Side
Tata Nexon EV Front View
Tata Nexon EV Rear Left View
Tata Nexon EV Front Wiper
Tata Nexon EV Grille
Tata Nexon EV Hill Assist
4 out of 5
18.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity45 kwh
Range489 km
Charging Time4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition Latest Updates

Nexon EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs.

  • Max Motor Performance: 143 bhp, 215 Nm
  • Driving Range: 489 km
  • Bootspace: 350 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition Price

    Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition
    ₹18.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    45 KWh
    489 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,19,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    75,599
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,11,099
    EMI@38,928/mo
    Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    45 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    489 km
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    143 bhp, 215 Nm
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
    Rear Suspension
    Twist beam with dual path Strut
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Length
    3994 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Wheelbase
    2498 mm
    Height
    1616 mm
    Width
    1811 mm
    Bootspace
    350 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Not Applicable
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Piano Black
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen,Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    125000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    9
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.29 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Red and Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition EMI
    EMI35,035 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,29,989
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,29,989
    Interest Amount
    4,72,100
    Payable Amount
    21,02,089

    Tata Nexon EV other Variants

    Creative Plus Medium Range
    ₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    30 KWh
    325 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,49,000
    RTO
    12,000
    Insurance
    51,857
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,13,357
    EMI@28,229/mo
    Fearless Medium Range
    ₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    30 KWh
    325 Km
    Fearless Plus Medium Range
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    30 KWh
    325 Km
    Creative 45 Long Range
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    45 KWh
    489 Km
    View breakup
    Fearless Long Range
    ₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    40.5 KWh
    465 Km
    Empowered Medium Range
    ₹15.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    30 KWh
    325 Km
    Fearless 45 Long Range
    ₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    45 KWh
    489 Km
    Fearless Plus Long Range
    ₹15.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    40.5 KWh
    465 Km
    Fearless Plus S Long Range
    ₹16.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    40.5 KWh
    465 Km
    Empowered 45 Long Range
    ₹16.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    45 KWh
    489 Km
    Empowered Plus Long Range
    ₹17.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    40.5 KWh
    465 Km
    View breakup
