Tata Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG

Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
Tata Nexon CNG Front View
Tata Nexon CNG Left Side View
Tata Nexon CNG Left Side View
Tata Nexon CNG Open Tank
Tata Nexon CNG Right Side View
12.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Nexon CNG specs and features

Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG Latest Updates

Nexon CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 12.63 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 321 litres
    ...Read More

    Tata Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG Price

    Pure S 1.2 iCNG
    ₹12.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,000
    RTO
    1,09,900
    Insurance
    53,201
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,62,601
    EMI@27,138/mo
    Close

    Tata Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    170 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    99 bhp
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Front - Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Rear - Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Bootspace
    321 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Wheelbase
    2498 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Off-White and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG EMI
    EMI24,424 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,36,340
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,36,340
    Interest Amount
    3,29,123
    Payable Amount
    14,65,463

    Tata Nexon CNG other Variants

    Smart 1.2 iCNG
    ₹10.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,99,000
    RTO
    65,940
    Insurance
    47,109
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,12,549
    EMI@21,764/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG
    ₹10.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG
    ₹11.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Pure 1.2 iCNG
    ₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Creative 1.2 iCNG
    ₹13.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Creative Plus 1.2 iCNG
    ₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG
    ₹16.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View more Variants

