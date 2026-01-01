hamburger icon
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
Tata Nexon CNG Fog Lamp
Tata Nexon CNG Headlight
Tata Nexon CNG Taillight
Tata Nexon CNG Wheel
Tata Nexon CNG Infotainment System Main Menu
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

11.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Nexon CNG specs and features

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Prices

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹11.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Mileage

All variants of the Nexon CNG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Colours

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT is available in 10 colour options: Creative Ocean, Pristine White With Black Roof, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pure Grey, Fearless Purple With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Daytona Grey, Atlas Black, Daytona Grey With Black Roof.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Engine and Transmission

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nexon CNG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹8.26 Lakhs - 13.01 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Specs & Features

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Price

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
81,370
Insurance
40,985
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,22,845
EMI@24,134/mo
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
321 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Optional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front Only
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT EMI
EMI21,721 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,10,560
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,10,560
Interest Amount
2,92,693
Payable Amount
13,03,253

Tata Nexon CNG other Variants

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,23,390
RTO
69,008
Insurance
36,548
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,29,446
EMI@19,977/mo
Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,890
RTO
75,413
Insurance
38,847
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,29,650
EMI@22,131/mo
Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,42,290
RTO
77,331
Insurance
39,535
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,59,656
EMI@22,776/mo
Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,78,890
RTO
79,893
Insurance
40,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,99,738
EMI@23,638/mo
Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹12.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,97,790
RTO
1,21,150
Insurance
43,442
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,62,882
EMI@27,144/mo
Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹12.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,25,190
RTO
1,23,890
Insurance
44,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,93,711
EMI@27,807/mo
Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,790
RTO
1,27,550
Insurance
45,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,34,891
EMI@28,692/mo
Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,16,690
RTO
1,33,040
Insurance
46,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,96,660
EMI@30,020/mo
Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,53,290
RTO
1,36,700
Insurance
47,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,37,840
EMI@30,905/mo
Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,08,190
RTO
1,42,190
Insurance
48,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,99,609
EMI@32,232/mo
Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,490
RTO
1,44,020
Insurance
49,189
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,20,199
EMI@32,675/mo
Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹15.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,36,000
RTO
1,45,600
Insurance
63,191
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,45,291
EMI@33,214/mo
Tata Nexon CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Nexon CNGvsBrezza
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Nexon CNGvsErtiga
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.44 - 13.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Nexon CNGvsRumion
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Nexon CNGvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.52 - 14.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Nexon CNGvsXL6
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check Offers
Nexon CNGvsVenue

