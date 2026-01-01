|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon CNG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is available in 10 colour options: Creative Ocean, Pristine White With Black Roof, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pure Grey, Fearless Purple With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Daytona Grey, Atlas Black, Daytona Grey With Black Roof.
The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon CNG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹8.26 Lakhs - 13.01 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual has Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Clock, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Rear AC, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.