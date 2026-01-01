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Nexon CNGPriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
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Tata Nexon CNG Fog Lamp
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Tata Nexon CNG Headlight
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Tata Nexon CNG Taillight
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Tata Nexon CNG Wheel
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Tata Nexon CNG Infotainment System Main Menu
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Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Nexon CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Nexon CNG specs and features

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Prices

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Mileage

All variants of the Nexon CNG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Colours

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is available in 10 colour options: Creative Ocean, Pristine White With Black Roof, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pure Grey, Fearless Purple With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Daytona Grey, Atlas Black, Daytona Grey With Black Roof.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Engine and Transmission

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nexon CNG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹8.26 Lakhs - 13.01 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Specs & Features

The Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual has Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Clock, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Rear AC, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Price

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,39,000
RTO
1,15,900
Insurance
52,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,07,661
EMI@25,957/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
208 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Air Purifier
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual EMI
EMI23,362 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,86,894
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,86,894
Interest Amount
3,14,801
Payable Amount
14,01,695

Tata Nexon CNG other Variants

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,990
RTO
69,529
Insurance
36,713
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,36,732
EMI@20,134/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,21,990
RTO
75,969
Insurance
39,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,37,484
EMI@22,300/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,51,990
RTO
78,069
Insurance
39,779
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,70,338
EMI@23,006/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,84,990
RTO
80,379
Insurance
40,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,06,477
EMI@23,783/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
81,429
Insurance
40,985
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,22,904
EMI@24,136/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹12.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,04,990
RTO
1,21,929
Insurance
43,623
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,71,042
EMI@27,320/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹13.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,34,990
RTO
1,24,929
Insurance
44,377
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,04,796
EMI@28,045/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,71,990
RTO
1,28,629
Insurance
45,307
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,46,426
EMI@28,940/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,16,690
RTO
1,33,669
Insurance
58,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,09,659
EMI@30,299/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,26,990
RTO
1,34,129
Insurance
46,689
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,08,308
EMI@30,270/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹15.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,21,990
RTO
1,43,629
Insurance
49,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,15,195
EMI@32,567/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,990
RTO
1,45,629
Insurance
49,578
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,37,697
EMI@33,051/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,990
RTO
1,45,629
Insurance
49,578
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,37,697
EMI@33,051/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Nexon CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs
+2
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
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Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
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Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
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Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.37 - 14.22 Lakhs
+2
Nexon CNGvsNexon
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
Nexon CNGvsVenue

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