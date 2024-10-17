Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Tata Nexon CNG dealers and showrooms in Vasai for best offers. Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Vasai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Vasai, Maruti Suzuki Brezza which starts at Rs. 8.34 Lakhs in Vasai and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starting at Rs. 8.69 Lakhs in Vasai. Variants On-Road Price