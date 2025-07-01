hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsTataNexon CNGOn Road Price in Shillong
Nexon CNGSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side

Tata Nexon CNG On Road Price in Shillong

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.25 - 16.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Price Details

Nexon CNG Price in

Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Shillong starts from Rs. 9.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 14.86 Lakhs in Shillong. The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition. Visit your nearest Tata Nexon CNG dealers and showrooms in Shillong for best offers. Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Shillong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Brezza price in Shillong (Rs. 8.26 Lakhs), Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price in Shillong (Rs. 8.8 Lakhs) and Toyota Rumion price in Shillong (Rs. 9.55 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 9.25 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 10.95 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 11.18 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 12.25 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 12.55 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition ₹ 12.96 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone ₹ 13.56 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition ₹ 13.96 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone ₹ 14.56 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition ₹ 14.76 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition ₹ 14.86 Lakhs

Tata Nexon CNG Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹9.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,23,390
RTO
57,403
Insurance
43,477
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
9,24,770
EMI@19,877/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
Close

Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,890
RTO
62,893
Insurance
46,750
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
10,25,033
EMI@22,032/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,42,290
RTO
64,537
Insurance
47,730
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
10,55,057
EMI@22,677/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,78,890
RTO
66,733
Insurance
49,039
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
10,95,162
EMI@23,539/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
67,999
Insurance
49,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
11,18,283
EMI@24,036/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹12.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,97,790
RTO
73,867
Insurance
53,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
12,25,449
EMI@26,340/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,25,190
RTO
75,511
Insurance
54,272
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
12,55,473
EMI@26,985/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹12.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,61,790
RTO
77,707
Insurance
55,582
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
12,95,579
EMI@27,847/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹13.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,16,690
RTO
81,001
Insurance
57,545
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
13,55,736
EMI@29,140/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,53,290
RTO
83,197
Insurance
58,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
13,95,842
EMI@30,002/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹14.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,08,190
RTO
86,491
Insurance
60,819
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
14,56,000
EMI@31,295/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,490
RTO
87,589
Insurance
61,473
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
14,76,052
EMI@31,726/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹14.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,36,000
RTO
88,160
Insurance
61,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shillong
14,86,473
EMI@31,950/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Nexon CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.26 - 13.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Brezza Price in Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.8 - 12.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ertiga Price in Delhi
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

9.55 - 13.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rumion Price in Delhi
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in Delhi
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.52 - 14.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XL6 Price in Delhi
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Venue Price in Delhi

Tata Nexon CNG User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
66 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
1
4 & aboverating star
30
5 ratingrating star
35
Write a Review

User Reviews

Turbo Power Meets CNG Efficiency in the Tata Nexon
its one of the best SUV. The Tata Nexon CNG offers a rate blend of turbocharged performance and low running costs, making it a strong contender for eco-conscious buyers. While real-world mileage is lower than claimed and refinement could be better, it retains solid features, safety and practicality.
By: Vivek (Jul 1, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Tata Nexon CNG Related News

View all
 Tata Nexon CNG Related News

Tata Videos

View all
 

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.25 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

1.4 Cr Onwards
Check Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

46.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 9.2 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Renault Bridger

Renault Bridger

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.13 - 2.34 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details