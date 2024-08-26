HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataNexon CNGOn Road Price in Rudrapur

Tata Nexon CNG On Road Price in Rudrapur

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
1/7
Tata Nexon CNG Front View
2/7
Tata Nexon CNG Left Side View
3/7
Tata Nexon CNG Left Side View
4/7
Tata Nexon CNG Open Tank
5/7
Tata Nexon CNG Right Side View
View all Images
6/7
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rudrapur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Nexon CNG Price in Rudrapur

Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Rudrapur starts from Rs. 10.35 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 12.37 Lakhs in Rudrapur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG₹ 10.35 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG₹ 11.13 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG₹ 11.47 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG₹ 12.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Nexon CNG Variant Wise Price List in Rudrapur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 1.2 iCNG
₹10.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,000
RTO
88,910
Insurance
46,181
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
(Price not available in Rudrapur)
10,34,591
EMI@22,237/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG
₹11.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG
₹11.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
Pure 1.2 iCNG
₹12.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Nexon CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fronx Price in Rudrapur
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Price in Rudrapur
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Exter Price in Rudrapur
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.34 - 14.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Brezza Price in Rudrapur
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Price in Rudrapur

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Nexon CNG News

Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 25.
Auto news recap, August 25: Tata Nexon CNG to get AMT, MG Windsor new teaser
26 Aug 2024
Tata Nexon iCNG is expected to be the first turbocharged CNG car.
Tata Nexon CNG to get AMT technology, will join Tiago & Tigor CNG in same league
25 Aug 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the launch timelines of some of its upcoming cars like the Curvv SUV, Sierra EV and Nexon CNG.
Tata Motors reveals launch dates of Nexon CNG, Curvv, Sierra SUVs
27 Jun 2024
Once launched, the upcoming Tata Nexon CNG SUV is going to be the second compact SUV in the country with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain after the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Tech comparison
8 Feb 2024
Tata Motors will showcase seven cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, including the CNG concept version of the Nexon SUV.
Tata to showcase Nexon CNG among 2 new concept cars at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
31 Jan 2024
View all
 Tata Nexon CNG News

Tata Videos

Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
17 Jun 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details