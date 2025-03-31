hamburger icon
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataNexon CNGOn Road Price in Lucknow
Nexon CNGSpecs & FeaturesImages

Tata Nexon CNG On Road Price in Lucknow

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
1/14
Tata Nexon CNG Fog Lamp
2/14
Tata Nexon CNG Headlight
3/14
Tata Nexon CNG Taillight
4/14
Tata Nexon CNG Wheel
5/14
Tata Nexon CNG Gear Siffter
View all Images
6/14
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.16 - 16.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Nexon CNG Price in Lucknow

Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 10.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Lucknow. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹ 10.16 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹ 11.38 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹ 11.92 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹ 12.38 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹ 13.85 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition₹ 14.65 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone₹ 15.33 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition₹ 15.79 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition₹ 15.79 Lakhs
Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone₹ 16.47 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Nexon CNG Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,990
RTO
79,199
Insurance
45,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Lucknow
10,15,548
EMI@21,828/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹12.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹13.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹15.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹16.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Add to Compare
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Nexon CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.69 - 14.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Brezza Price in Lucknow
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rumion Price in Lucknow
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XL6 Price in Lucknow
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.84 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ertiga Price in Lucknow
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in Lucknow
Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Basalt Price in Lucknow

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Nexon CNG News

View all
 Tata Nexon CNG News

Tata Videos

View all
 

Tata Nexon CNG FAQs

The on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow is Rs. 16.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow amount to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Lucknow is Rs. 20,592.
The insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow are Rs. 65,175, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 14.30 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.51 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 65,175, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 16.47 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

4.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.03 Cr
Check Latest Offers
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

62.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

22 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

17 - 26 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details