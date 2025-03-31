What is the on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG in Lucknow? The on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow is Rs. 16.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG in Lucknow? The RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow amount to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Lucknow is Rs. 20,592.

What are the insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG in Lucknow? The insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone in Lucknow are Rs. 65,175, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.