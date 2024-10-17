Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Kurnool starts from Rs. 10.13 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 16.85 Lakhs in Kurnool.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG.
Tata Nexon CNG dealers and showrooms in Kurnool for best offers.
Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Kurnool includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Kurnool, Maruti Suzuki Brezza which starts at Rs. 8.34 Lakhs in Kurnool and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starting at Rs. 8.69 Lakhs in Kurnool.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG ₹ 10.13 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 10.86 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.22 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG ₹ 12.42 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure S 1.2 iCNG ₹ 12.63 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG ₹ 13.55 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 14.12 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG ₹ 16.85 Lakhs
