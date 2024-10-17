What is the on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG in Kurnool? The on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG in Kurnool is Rs. 16.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG in Kurnool? The RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG in Kurnool amount to Rs. 1.58 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Kurnool? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Kurnool is Rs. 20,531.

What are the insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG in Kurnool? The insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG in Kurnool are Rs. 67,718, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.