Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Kollam starts from Rs. 10.60 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 17.18 Lakhs in Kollam.
The lowest price
Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Kollam starts from Rs. 10.60 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 17.18 Lakhs in Kollam.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Tata Nexon CNG dealers and showrooms in Kollam for best offers.
Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Kollam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Brezza which starts at Rs. 8.69 Lakhs in Kollam, Toyota Rumion which starts at Rs. 10.44 Lakhs in Kollam and Maruti Suzuki XL6 starting at Rs. 11.61 Lakhs in Kollam.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 10.60 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 11.88 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 12.44 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 12.91 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT ₹ 14.45 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition ₹ 15.28 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone ₹ 16.00 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition ₹ 16.47 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition ₹ 16.47 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone ₹ 17.18 Lakhs
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025