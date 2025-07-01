|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 9.41 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 10.43 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 10.74 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 11.15 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 11.38 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 12.69 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition
|₹ 13.42 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone
|₹ 14.04 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition
|₹ 14.46 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone
|₹ 15.08 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition
|₹ 15.29 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition
|₹ 15.40 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
1
|4 & above
30
|5 rating
35
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026