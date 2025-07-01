Turbo Power Meets CNG Efficiency in the Tata Nexon

its one of the best SUV. The Tata Nexon CNG offers a rate blend of turbocharged performance and low running costs, making it a strong contender for eco-conscious buyers. While real-world mileage is lower than claimed and refinement could be better, it retains solid features, safety and practicality.

By: Vivek ( Jul 1, 2025 )