Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 10.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 12.15 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG.

Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Gurgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Fronx which starts at Rs. 7.51 Lakhs in Gurgaon, Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Gurgaon and Mahindra Bolero 2024 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG ₹ 10.26 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.04 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.37 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG ₹ 12.15 Lakhs
