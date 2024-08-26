Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 10.73 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 13.25 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG.
Visit your nearest
Tata Nexon CNG dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Fronx which starts at Rs. 7.51 Lakhs in Coimbatore, Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Coimbatore and Mahindra Bolero 2024 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG ₹ 10.73 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.55 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.90 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG ₹ 13.25 Lakhs
