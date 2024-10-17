Tata Nexon CNG on road price in Bikaner starts from Rs. 10.44 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Nexon CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 16.80 Lakhs in Bikaner.
The lowest price model is Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG and the most priced model is Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG.
Tata Nexon CNG on road price breakup in Bikaner includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Nexon CNG is mainly compared to Hyundai Exter which starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Bikaner, Maruti Suzuki Brezza which starts at Rs. 8.34 Lakhs in Bikaner and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starting at Rs. 8.69 Lakhs in Bikaner.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG ₹ 10.44 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.23 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG ₹ 11.57 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Pure 1.2 iCNG ₹ 12.37 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Creative Plus 1.2 iCNG ₹ 14.07 Lakhs Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG ₹ 16.80 Lakhs
