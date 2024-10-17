What is the on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG in Bikaner? The on-road price of Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG in Bikaner is Rs. 16.80 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG in Bikaner? The RTO charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG in Bikaner amount to Rs. 1.54 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Bikaner? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Tata Nexon CNG in Bikaner is Rs. 21,160.

What are the insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG in Bikaner? The insurance charges for Tata Nexon CNG Fearless Plus PS 1.2 iCNG in Bikaner are Rs. 66,213, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.