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Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Nexon CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Nexon CNG specs and features

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Prices

The Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹9.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Mileage

All variants of the Nexon CNG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Colours

The Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT is available in 10 colour options: Creative Ocean, Pristine White With Black Roof, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pure Grey, Fearless Purple With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Daytona Grey, Atlas Black, Daytona Grey With Black Roof.

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Engine and Transmission

The Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Nexon CNG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Specs & Features

The Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.

Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Price

Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹9.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,34,990
RTO
70,449
Insurance
44,753
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,50,692
EMI@20,434/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
321 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1804 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Optional
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Nexon CNG Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT EMI
EMI18,391 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,55,622
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,55,622
Interest Amount
2,47,817
Payable Amount
11,03,439

Tata Nexon CNG other Variants

Nexon CNG Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,26,990
RTO
76,889
Insurance
48,139
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,52,518
EMI@22,623/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Nexon CNG Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹10.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,990
RTO
78,989
Insurance
49,243
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,85,722
EMI@23,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
81,999
Insurance
50,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,314
EMI@24,359/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
81,999
Insurance
50,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,314
EMI@24,359/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Pure Plus (PS) CNG 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

₹12.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,61,990
RTO
1,18,199
Insurance
53,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,33,796
EMI@26,519/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹13.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,21,990
RTO
1,24,199
Insurance
55,315
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,02,004
EMI@27,985/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT

₹13.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,51,990
RTO
1,27,199
Insurance
56,419
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,36,108
EMI@28,718/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹13.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,91,990
RTO
1,31,199
Insurance
57,891
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,81,580
EMI@29,696/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹14.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,46,990
RTO
1,36,699
Insurance
59,915
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,44,104
EMI@31,039/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹14.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,86,990
RTO
1,40,699
Insurance
61,387
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,89,576
EMI@32,017/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone

₹15.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,990
RTO
1,46,199
Insurance
63,412
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,52,101
EMI@33,361/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition

₹15.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,61,990
RTO
1,48,199
Insurance
64,148
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,74,837
EMI@33,849/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Nexon CNG Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Red Dark Edition

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,990
RTO
1,49,199
Insurance
64,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,86,205
EMI@34,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Nexon CNG Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
Nexon CNGvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
Nexon CNGvsVenue
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.4 - 14.52 Lakhs
+2
Nexon CNGvsNexon
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
+2
Nexon CNGvsBasalt X
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
Nexon CNGvsVenue N Line

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