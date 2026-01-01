|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Nexon CNG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Creative Ocean, Pristine White With Black Roof, Flame Red, Calgary White, Pure Grey, Fearless Purple With Black Roof, Flame Red With Black Roof, Daytona Grey, Atlas Black, Daytona Grey With Black Roof.
The Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Nexon CNG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹8.26 Lakhs - 13.01 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs.
The Nexon CNG Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Rear Wiper, Automatic Head Lamps, Voice Command, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.