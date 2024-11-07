HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
View all Images

TATA Nexon CNG

Launched in Sept 2024

4.6
48 Reviews
₹8.9 - 14.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Nexon CNG Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Nexon CNG: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.34 kmpl

Nexon CNG: 17.44 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 100.62 bhp

Nexon CNG: 99.0 bhp

View all Nexon CNG Specs and Features

About Tata Nexon CNG

Latest Update

  Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Which sub-compact SUV offers better safety
  Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching dealerships

    • Introduction

    Tata Nexon CNG Variants
    Tata Nexon CNG price starts at ₹ 8.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    10 Variants Available
    Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹8.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹10 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹10.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹10.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT₹12 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition₹12.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone₹13.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition₹13.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition₹13.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone₹14.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Nexon CNG Images

    7 images
    View All Nexon CNG Images

    Tata Nexon CNG Colours

    Tata Nexon CNG is available in the 10 Colours in India.

    Creative ocean
    Pristine white with black roof
    Flame red
    Calgary white
    Pure grey
    Fearless purple with black roof
    Flame red with black roof
    Daytona grey
    Atlas black
    Daytona grey with black roof

    Tata Nexon CNG Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCompact SUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage17.44 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypeCNG
    View all Nexon CNG specs and features

    Tata Nexon CNG comparison with similar cars

    Tata Nexon CNG
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Toyota Rumion
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Citroen Basalt
    Tata Nexon
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Citroen Aircross
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    ₹11.61 Lakhs*
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    ₹7.74 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    37 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    177 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    137 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    4445 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1700 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Boot Space
    321 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    209 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingNexon CNG vs BrezzaNexon CNG vs RumionNexon CNG vs XL6Nexon CNG vs ErtigaNexon CNG vs Urban Cruiser TaisorNexon CNG vs BasaltNexon CNG vs NexonNexon CNG vs Bolero Neo PlusNexon CNG vs XUV 3XONexon CNG vs Aircross
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Popular Tata Cars

    View all Tata Cars
    View all Upcoming Tata Cars

    Tata Nexon CNG EMI

    Select Variant:
    Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹ 8.9 Lakhs*
    Smart 1.2 iCNG 6MT
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus S 1.2 iCNG 6MT
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹10.3 Lakhs*
    Pure Plus 1.2 iCNG 6MT
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹10.7 Lakhs*
    Creative 1.2 iCNG 6MT
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹12 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹12.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹13.3 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹13.7 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dark Edition
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹13.7 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 iCNG 6MT Dual Tone
    1199 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹14.3 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹15766.48/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Tata Nexon CNG User Reviews & Ratings

    4.56
    48 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    21
    5 rating
    27
    Safety Purpose
    Safety is a top priority in Tata cars, and the Tata Nexon CNG comes with 6 airbags even in the base model. It's definitely my first choice for purchaseBy: Bharat kumar gaud (Nov 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best CNG car of the Year
    It is a perfect car for CNG lovers, offering design, comfort, and safety. It starts at a great price range and delivers excellent performance.By: Shubham K (Nov 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect family car
    Tata Nexon I-Cng Is a perfect cng family far . It comes with more power and more comfort with budget friendly.By: TUSHAR (Oct 12, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect 5 star
    I like the boot space even after tanks, Nexon will be economical to drive. 5 star safety. Good looksBy: Prashant (Oct 10, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect highway cruiser with beast look.
    Nexon is Segment topper car who's placed on first number by public choice. All over this is the fantastic superb actually futuristic design offered by Tata. By: Nix Thakur (Oct 9, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Looks is best of marketing I like
    It is a very good car. I like Nexon very much but mileage is less but performance is better. It is a good car for family. It looks good and is much better than other cars.By: Nitin (Oct 4, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect car with stylist and dashing looks
    Very stylish look, and is the safest car. NCAP has already given 5 star rating which shows safest car.By: Mayur (Sept 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Travel partner to the destination
    TATA is doing great in safety features with car and they were improving their self day by day .they have shown it in their sell. Specially in SUV they literally run the market.very good service and grateful of TATA service. By: Jaypalsinh chavda (Sept 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best car today
    Perfect car for middle class family. Affordable price and high safety rating and every day average 150 km drive the car is cheapest and bestBy: Vasant P Patel (Sept 22, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Powerful & safe
    Best-in-class vehicle offering 5-star safety and comfort. Features a new design, CNG efficiency, 6 airbags, and is an Indian brand with an elegant design.By: Vikas (Sept 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
