Introduction

The Tata Nexon CNG is priced at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in 12 variants. The Tata Nexon is a subcompact SUV with the first model being launched in 2017. After its launch, it became the first Indian car to receive a five-star safety rating on the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash tests. The Nexon was debuted as a prototype at the Auto Expo 2014 and is based on an updated version of the Tata X1 platform that debuted with the Indica hatchback. The Tata Nexon CNG was launched in India in September 2024 and it is India’s first turbocharged car to feature CNG technology.

Tata Nexon CNG Price:

The Tata Nexon CNG is priced from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart (O) variant. The Pure variant comes in at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Creative variant starts at ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Fearless + variant with the panoramic sunroof is offered at ₹14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was Tata Nexon CNG launched?

The Tata Nexon CNG was launched in India in September 2024 and it became the first turbocharged car on our shores to get fitted with CNG technology. The first generation Tata Nexon made its debut in September 2017, after going into production in July. The first facelift was released in 2020, and it included a revised exterior design, Bharat Stage-VI certified engines, and feature upgrades. The Nexon's front fascia and rear end were completely revamped for the 2023 facelift, and the cabin was upgraded with a larger touchscreen and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata emblem. With its September 2024 launch, the Tata Nexon CNG became the third car in Tata Motors’ lineup to feature CNG-AMT tech, similar to the Tiago and the Tigor.

How many variants of the Tata Nexon CNG are available?

Tata Nexon's current generation is offered in four broad trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Each trim contains a number of sub-variants designated by suffixes such as 'S', '+', and '(O)', for a total of 100 variants.

The Nexon CNG is offered in 12 total variants with the entry-level Smart (O) priced at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pure trim starts from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 4-inch LCD instrument cluster. This variant further adds touch-based HVAC controls, rear AC vents, and roof rails.

The Creative CNG starts from ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes riding on 16-inch alloys. It features a seven-inch instrument cluster and automatic climate control. It further adds a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a cooled glovebox, and a rearview camera. Finally, the top-spec Fearless + PS DT CNG variant is priced at ₹14.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and it features two 10.25-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment and the cluster. It features height-adjustable seats and seatbelts for the front row and the driver is treated with a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This variant further brings premium Benecke Kaliko leatherette seats and a voice-assisted electric panoramic sunroof.

What are the colour options available with the Tata Nexon CNG?

Tata further offers the Nexon SUV in the Indian market with five colour options – Fearless Purple Dual Tone, Flame Red, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Daytona Grey.

What features are available in the Tata Nexon CNG?

The Nexon includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver receives a digital instrument cluster of the same size, which includes navigation and TPMs. The touch-sensitive HVAC controls are housed on a panel below the AC vents, and the centre console also has a wireless charging slot for smartphones. Aside from the voice-activated sunroof and the nine-speaker JBL audio system, the Tata Nexon includes smartphone connectivity via iRA 2.2. The driver's seat is height-adjustable, while the front seats are ventilated Benecke-Kaliko leatherette.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Tata Nexon CNG?

The Tata Nexon CNG is the first car to feature a turbo-petrol engine with CNG technology and it can start straight in CNG mode. This engine produces a maximum output of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm when running in CNG mode. The engine is mated with a six-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors employs dual-cylinder technology for the Nexon CNG. Instead of one large CNG tank, the carmaker has fitted the vehicle with two compact CNG tanks that fit beneath the trunk floor. This opens up the boot space for luggage. As a result, the consumer benefits from both CNG efficiency and a large boot area.

What is the Tata Nexon CNG’s mileage?

The Tata Nexon CNG comes with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 17.44 km/kg. Real-world fuel economy figures will vary according to road conditions and driving style.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Nexon CNG?

The Tata Nexon CNG features an unladed ground clearance of 208 mm and offers a total boot space of 321 litres with the dual-cylinder CNG setup. Instead of having one large CNG cylinder in the boot, the Nexon CNG has two small cylinders that are fitted underneath the trunk floor to save space and offer more to the owner. The total boot space is only 61 litres less than the regular petrol/diesel variants.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Nexon CNG?

The Tata Nexon CNG is positioned as a four or five-seater sub-compact SUV.

What is the safety rating of the Tata Nexon CNG?

The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian vehicle to receive a five-star rating from the Global NCAP. The SUV is equipped with six airbags and a 360-degree Surround View camera with a front parking sensor. A blind-spot monitor facilitates lane changes and making turns, and a reverse parking camera is also available. The Nexon has ABS with ESP, automatic headlights with rain-sensing wipers, and front fog lamps. The car further features with ISOFIX mounts and an i-Size Child Seat as accessories.

What cars does the Tata Nexon CNG rival in its segment?

The Tata Nexon CNG is pitted against the likes of other subcompact CNG cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.