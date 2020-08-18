Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Twin Pod Instrument Panel with Chrome Ring Driver Information System (DIS) with Multi coloured TFT Screen Super Drive Modes Display in Theme Colour Average And Instantaneous Fuel Efficiency Distance to Empty Average Speed Illumination Adjustment Premium Sporty Black Interiors Door Trim Inserts Premium Benecke Kaliko Inserts Soft touch Dashboard with HEXA Branding Metallic Scuff Plates with HEXA Branding Gear Shift Knob with Chrome Inserts Chrome Inner Door Handles Illuminated Ring around Ignition Key Slot Interior Lamps with Theatre Diing Puddle Lamps on Doors
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Service Reminder (Distance/Time), Co driver Airbag Deactivation And Off Indicator, Electronic Stability Program(ESP)with Roll-over, Mitigation, Engine Drag torque Control, Tata Smart Remote App
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Dual Coloured Bumpers Mascular Body Claddings Black Out Door Frame Floating Roof Front And Rear Bumper Skid Plates Brilliant Silver Chrome Plated Twin Exhausts Body Coloured Outer Door Handles Chrome Insert Rear Luggage Step Plate Chrome Chrome Door Belt Line with HEXA Shark Fin Branding
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes