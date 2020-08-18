Additional Features

Twin Pod Instrument Panel with Chrome Ring Driver Information System (DIS) with Multi coloured TFT Screen Super Drive Modes Display in Theme Colour Average And Instantaneous Fuel Efficiency Distance to Empty Average Speed Illumination Adjustment Premium Sporty Black Interiors Soft touch Dashboard with HEXA Branding Metallic Scuff Plates with HEXA Branding Gear Shift Knob with Chrome Inserts Chrome Inner Door Handles Illuminated Ring around Ignition Key Slot Interior Lamps with Theatre Diing Puddle Lamps on Doors Soft-touch dashboard like the XT