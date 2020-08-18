Tata Hexa

Tata Hexa (HT Auto photo)
₹ 13.7 to 19.27 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 9.12 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine 2,179 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

XE (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 13.7 Lakhs

XM (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 15.29 Lakhs

XM Plus (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 16.37 Lakhs

XMA (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 16.53 Lakhs

XT (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 17.94 Lakhs

XTA (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 19.1 Lakhs

XT 4X4 (Diesel) BS IV, 2179 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 19.27 Lakhs

