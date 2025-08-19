|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65
|₹ 23.77 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65
|₹ 24.12 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 24.12 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 24.67 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65
|₹ 26.30 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 26.84 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75
|₹ 27.57 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 28.12 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75
|₹ 30.29 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 30.83 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth
|₹ 31.11 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 31.64 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75
|₹ 31.92 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 32.46 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth
|₹ 32.74 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 33.40 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
2
|5 rating
4
