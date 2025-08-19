|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65
|₹ 24.07 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65
|₹ 24.43 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 24.43 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 24.98 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65
|₹ 26.63 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 27.18 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75
|₹ 27.92 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 28.47 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75
|₹ 30.68 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 31.23 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth
|₹ 31.50 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 32.04 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75
|₹ 32.33 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC
|₹ 32.87 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth
|₹ 33.15 Lakhs
|Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC
|₹ 33.82 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
2
|5 rating
4
