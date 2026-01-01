The Harrier EV Empowered 75, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 627 km, is priced at ₹28.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Harrier EV Empowered 75 is available in 4 colour options: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide.
The Harrier EV Empowered 75 is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 627 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger(20-80%).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Harrier EV Empowered 75 include the Mahindra XEV 9e priced between ₹21.9 Lakhs - 31.25 Lakhs and the Mahindra XEV 9S priced between ₹19.95 Lakhs - 30.2 Lakhs.
The Harrier EV Empowered 75 has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.