Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT Latest Updates
Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT is 44 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: