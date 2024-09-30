HT Auto
Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

Tata Curvv Front Right Side
Tata Curvv Front Left Side
Tata Curvv Left Side View
Tata Curvv Rear Left View
Tata Curvv Grille
Tata Curvv Rear Parking Sensors Top View
16.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Curvv Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Curvv specs and features

Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT Latest Updates

Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Max Torque: 225 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
  • BootSpace: 500 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT Price

    Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,99,000
    RTO
    1,51,900
    Insurance
    65,510
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,16,910
    EMI@34,754/mo
    Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    225 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    123 bhp @ 5000-3000 rpm
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Length
    4308 mm
    Wheelbase
    2560 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    500 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44 litres
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Tata Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT EMI
    EMI31,278 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,55,219
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,55,219
    Interest Amount
    4,21,481
    Payable Amount
    18,76,700

    Tata Curvv other Variants

    Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,99,000
    RTO
    81,930
    Insurance
    50,789
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,32,219
    EMI@24,336/mo
    Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹14.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹15.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹16.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
    ₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹17.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹18.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
    ₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
    ₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
    ₹20.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹20.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
    ₹21.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
