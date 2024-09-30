Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT Latest Updates
Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT is 44 litres & Manual respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Roof Mounted Antenna and specs like: