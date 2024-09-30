HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsTataCurvvCreative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

Tata Curvv Front Right Side
Tata Curvv Front Left Side
Tata Curvv Left Side View
Tata Curvv Rear Left View
Tata Curvv Grille
Tata Curvv Rear Parking Sensors Top View
19.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Curvv Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Curvv specs and features

Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Latest Updates

Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA in Delhi is Rs. 19.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
  • BootSpace: 500 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Price

    Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,69,990
    RTO
    2,24,749
    Insurance
    75,483
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,70,722
    EMI@42,359/mo
    Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    116 bhp @ 4000-2750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, Inline
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Length
    4308 mm
    Wheelbase
    2560 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    500 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    9
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (seat height: up / down)
    Tata Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA EMI
    EMI38,123 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,73,649
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,73,649
    Interest Amount
    5,13,709
    Payable Amount
    22,87,358

    Tata Curvv other Variants

    Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,99,000
    RTO
    81,930
    Insurance
    50,789
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,32,219
    EMI@24,336/mo
    Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹14.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹15.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹15.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹16.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
    ₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
    ₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹17.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹18.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT
    ₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
    ₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
    ₹20.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA
    ₹20.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA
    ₹21.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
