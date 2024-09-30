Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Latest Updates
Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA in Delhi is Rs. 19.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacityCurvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA in Delhi is Rs. 19.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA is 44 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: