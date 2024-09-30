Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionCurvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT is 44 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: