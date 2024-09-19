CurvvPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Curvv
TATA Curvv

Launched in Sept 2024

4.2
38 Reviews
₹10 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Curvv Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 cc

Curvv: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.14 kmpl

Curvv: 12 - 15 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 115.51 bhp

Curvv: 116.0 - 123.0 bhp

Tata Curvv Latest Update

Latest News:

Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today March 26, 2025: Tata Curvv EV or Hyundai Creta Electric? Which ₹25 lakh EV to choose
Tata Curvv EV or Hyundai Creta Electric? Which ₹25 lakh EV to choose

Introduction

While Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in the Indian market on August 7, 2024, the automotive giant also showcased the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered variant of the coupe-SUV on the same day. The car is built on the all-new ATLAS architecture that was specifically constructed for ICE vehicles and can be configured with a range of different powertrains. The Curvv is positioned within the coupe-SUV segment that was previously exclusive to luxury SUVs and is slotted for a September 2 launch. 

Tata Curvv Price:

When was Tata Curvv launched?

Tata Curvv Variants
All
Petrol
Diesel
Manual
Automatic
34 Variants Available
Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹10 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹11 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹11.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹11.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹12.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹12.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹12.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹12.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹13.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹13.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹13.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹13.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹13.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹14 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹14 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹14.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹14.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹14.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT₹14.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹15 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹15.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹15.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹15.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹16 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA₹16.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹16.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹16.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹16.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹17.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT₹17.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT₹17.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹17.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA₹19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA₹19 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Curvv Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
4 out of 5
4
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
4
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Unique stylingLarge cargo areaDiesel engine with DCAFeature rich

Cons

Quality issues in cabinStiff suspension

Are you in the market for a mid-size SUV? Are you bored of the same-old design of the options available? Do you want to stand out of the crowd? If yes, Tata Motors is gunning for your attention. Telemarketing scripts from yesteryear aside, the Tata Curvv is indeed vying for your undivided attention as it begins its all-new innings in the field of mid-size SUVs. And much like the Nexon and Nexon EV twins have combined to propel Tata Motors in the sub-compact SUV space, Curvv and Curvv EV are looking at a partnership which will hook, pull and cut out competition. We test drove the Tata Curvv EV but more recently, got our hands on the Curvv engine version as well.

Now the Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version comes with two petrol and one diesel motor under the hood. Tata Motors appears determined to leave no powertrain unchecked and combined with the plethora of manual and automatic choices, has promised to pack a whole lot into its latest SUV offering. The new-age Indian car buyer is smart, knowledgeable and aware of latest trend, and to impress this bunch - to impress you, that is, it will indeed take a whole lot. Does the new Tata SUV then deliver on all - or at least most counts?

READ MORE

Tata Curvv Images

18 images
View All Curvv Images

Tata Curvv Colours

Tata Curvv is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Flame red
Pristine white
Opera blue
Pure grey
Gold essence
Daytona grey
Nitro crimson with black roof
Tata Curvv Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Tata Curvv Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque170-260 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage12 - 15 kmpl
Engine1199-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
Tata Curvv comparison with similar cars

Tata Curvv
Citroen Aircross
Citroen Basalt
MG Astor
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Honda Elevate
Kia Syros
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Marazzo
₹10 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹7.99 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹12.76 Lakhs*
₹11.91 Lakhs*
₹9 Lakhs*
₹13.62 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹14.59 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
38 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
109 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Power
116 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
103 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
121 bhp
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
220 Nm
Torque
134.2 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4308 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4352 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4312 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4456 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4585
Height
1630 mm
Height
1669 mm
Height
1593 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1774
Width
1810 mm
Width
1796 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1645 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1866
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.25
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
511 litres
Boot Space
470 litres
Boot Space
488 litres
Boot Space
208 litres
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
190
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).
Tata Curvv Offers
Delhi
On Tata Curvv :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 30,000...
Applicable on curvvsmart-12-revotron-petrol-6mt & 33 more variants
View All Offers

Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9310400630
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 7942531128
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7942531128
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
+91 - 7045134955
Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7045138326
Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531132
See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

Tata Curvv Videos

Tata Curvv drive review: Curvaceous challenger in crowded space
19 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
Tata CURVV Concept: How Tata Motors is changing the way SUVs are designed
15 Apr 2022
Tata Curvv Concept electric vehicle: First Look
10 Apr 2022

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Curvv EMI

EMI ₹17455.1/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Tata Curvv User Reviews & Ratings

4.24
38 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
29
5 rating
9
Write a Review
Reliable And Efficient EV
Tata Curvv’s consistent performance and efficient battery usage make it a dependable choice for everyday driving needs.By: Rahul Malhotra (Jan 24, 2025)
Read Full Review
Eco Friendly And Classy
Combining sustainability with a luxurious feel, Tata Curvv is a great option for those looking for an eco-conscious choice.By: Pooja Khandelwal (Jan 24, 2025)
Read Full Review
Smooth And Quiet Ride
This EV ensures a quiet cabin with smooth driving dynamics, offering a relaxing and comfortable journey for passengers.By: Sneha Jain (Jan 24, 2025)
Read Full Review
Advanced Features Packed
Loaded with tech like a modern infotainment system and driver assistance tools, Tata Curvv feels futuristic and practical.By: Nisha Kumar (Jan 9, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect Urban SUV
The Curvv is highly suitable for city driving, thanks to its compact size, efficiency, and easy handling features.By: Kunal Joshi (Jan 9, 2025)
Read Full Review
Premium Design And Build
Tata Curvv’s sleek design and solid build quality make it stand out among competitors, ensuring durability and aesthetics.By: Ajay Verma (Dec 26, 2024)
Read Full Review
Spacious And Comfortable
The Curvv provides a spacious interior with comfortable seating, perfect for families looking for a premium electric SUV.By: Shazia Chishti (Dec 26, 2024)
Read Full Review
Stylish And Futuristic EV
Tata Curvv impresses with its modern design and advanced features, making it a perfect blend of style and innovation for EV lovers.By: Shaurya Singh (Dec 26, 2024)
Read Full Review
Great Performance EV
This EV offers a powerful and smooth performance, ideal for both city rides and long highway journeys, along with a great driving experience.By: Christina Carvalho (Dec 26, 2024)
Read Full Review
Stylish and Sporty
Looks stylish and has a sporty vibe too. Curvv really stands out on the road, and the engine is powerful enough for a thrilling drive!By: Hannah D’Souza (Dec 17, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

