Introduction

While Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in the Indian market on August 7, 2024, the automotive giant also showcased the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered variant of the coupe-SUV on the same day. The car is built on the all-new ATLAS architecture that was specifically constructed for ICE vehicles and can be configured with a range of different powertrains. The Curvv is positioned within the coupe-SUV segment that was previously exclusive to luxury SUVs and is slotted for a September 2 launch.

Tata Curvv Price:

When was Tata Curvv launched?

The Tata Curvv is slated to launch on September 2, 2024. The coupe-SUV was first showcased for the Indian market in the form of the Curvv EV concept vehicle. The design was based on Tata’s new ‘Digital’ design language and the vehicle was built on the acti.ev architecture. The ICE variant of the Tata Curvv is built on the ATLAS architecture. This platform is intended for vehicles powered by combustion engines and offers a range of powertrain options.

How many variants of the Tata Curvv are available?

The Tata Curvv will be available in four personas, which are Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished, and these share a total of eight variants between them. The SUV will be further offered with a range of six colour options, which are Gold essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Opera Blue.

What features are available in the Tata Curvv?

The Tata Curvv is decked out in ventilated leatherette seats, with the rear seating row getting incline functionality for added comfort. The driver individually gets a six-way power adjustable seat. Up front, the four-spoke smart digital steering wheel is accompanied by a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster that features Multi-Dial View and further houses the Blind Spot Monitor. Occupants inside the cabin are treated to a nine-speaker JBL sound system that includes an external subwoofer with 320W output. While there are varying sizes for the infotainment display available, the highest positioned trim receives a 12.30-inch touchscreen display that houses four distinct voice assistants supporting six local languages. The infotainment further allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car is further equipped with rain sensing wipers, electric ORVMs with autofold, auto-dimming IRVMs, a cooled glovebox and wireless charger, rear AC vents, and an air purifier.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Curvv?

Tata Motors are offering two petrol engines and one diesel unit with the Curvv SUV. The car borrows the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon, which is able to generate 119 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata has also brought out a new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol unit that can make 124 bhp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission. The diesel variant gets a new 1.5-litre Kyrotec engine that makes 117 bhp of power and 260 Nm of max torque. This unit is also fitted with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCA, being the first vehicle in the segment to have received an automatic transmission with a diesel unit. The DCA variant comes with paddle shifters and Multi-mode Regen.

What is the Tata Curvv mileage?

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Tata Curvv?

Tata claims that the unladen ground clearance of Curvv SUV is 208 mm. The coupe-SUV features an expansive boot space of 500 litres which is expandable with the rear seats folding down in a 60:40 split. Tata states that the space is expanded to 689 litres when the rear seats are 40 per cent folded, 784 litres at 60 per cent folded, and 973 litres when 100 per cent folded.

What is the seating capacity of Tata Curvv?

The Tata Curvv is a five-seater coupe-SUV.

What is the safety rating of Tata Curvv?

The Tata Curvv is fitted with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability programme. There are ISOFIX mounts present in the rear and the car also features three-point seatbelts. The list of safety features further include cruise control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, a 360-degree monitor and a blind spot monitor. The Tata Curvv will also get Level 2 ADAS with 20 features.

What cars does the Tata Curvv rival in its segment?

With the Tata Curvv, the carmaker has opened the mass market’s doors to the coupe-SUV segment ,one which was for the longest time exclusive to the luxury brands. While the Citroen Basalt is the only other direct rival to the Curvv, it is also pitted against the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.