Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT Latest Updates
Curvv is a 5 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT is 44 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
BootSpace: 500 litres
TataCurvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT Price