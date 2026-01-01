|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|13 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.5L KRYOJET and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹22.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Flame Red, Pristine White, Opera Blue, Pure Grey, Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 116 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.