|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.2 L REVOTRON and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹19.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Curvv deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Flame Red, Pristine White, Opera Blue, Pure Grey, Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 123 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 225 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs.
The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.