Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition

4 out of 5
19.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Curvv Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage12 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Prices

The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.2 L REVOTRON and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹19.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Mileage

All variants of the Curvv deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Colours

The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition is available in 7 colour options: Flame Red, Pristine White, Opera Blue, Pure Grey, Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson With Black Roof.

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Engine and Transmission

The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 123 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 225 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Curvv's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Citroen Aircross X priced between ₹8.29 Lakhs - 13.69 Lakhs.

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Specs & Features

The Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Price

Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition

₹19.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,37,090
RTO
1,85,080
Insurance
59,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,82,176
EMI@42,605/mo
60 offers Available
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 L REVOTRON
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
225 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
123 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
208 mm
Length
4308 mm
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1630 mm
Width
1810 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
500 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition EMI
Tata Curvv other Variants

Curvv Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹10.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,65,690
RTO
79,598
Insurance
49,563
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,95,351
EMI@23,543/mo
Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹12.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,91,190
RTO
1,21,119
Insurance
54,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,66,991
EMI@27,233/mo
Curvv Smart 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹13.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,10,490
RTO
1,50,811
Insurance
54,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,16,693
EMI@28,301/mo
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹13.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,58,790
RTO
1,27,879
Insurance
56,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,43,838
EMI@28,884/mo
Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹13.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,06,990
RTO
1,32,699
Insurance
58,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,98,632
EMI@30,062/mo
Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹14.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,990
RTO
1,66,499
Insurance
59,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,62,500
EMI@31,435/mo
Curvv Pure Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹14.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,990
RTO
1,35,599
Insurance
59,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,31,600
EMI@30,771/mo
Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹14.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,55,290
RTO
1,37,529
Insurance
60,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,53,540
EMI@31,242/mo
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹15.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,03,590
RTO
1,42,359
Insurance
61,998
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,08,447
EMI@32,422/mo
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,03,590
RTO
1,74,949
Insurance
61,998
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,41,037
EMI@33,123/mo
Curvv Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹15.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,51,890
RTO
1,47,189
Insurance
63,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,63,355
EMI@33,603/mo
Curvv Creative 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹15.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,51,890
RTO
1,80,986
Insurance
63,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,152
EMI@34,329/mo
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹15.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,51,890
RTO
1,47,189
Insurance
63,776
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,63,355
EMI@33,603/mo
Curvv Creative S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,190
RTO
1,49,119
Insurance
64,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,295
EMI@34,074/mo
Curvv Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹16.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,80,790
RTO
1,84,599
Insurance
64,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,30,729
EMI@35,051/mo
Curvv Creative S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹16.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,00,090
RTO
1,52,009
Insurance
65,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,18,149
EMI@34,780/mo
Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹16.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,00,090
RTO
1,87,011
Insurance
65,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,53,151
EMI@35,533/mo
Curvv Pure Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹17.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,48,390
RTO
1,93,049
Insurance
67,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,09,266
EMI@36,739/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,55,390
RTO
1,57,539
Insurance
67,585
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,81,014
EMI@36,132/mo
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹16.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,67,690
RTO
1,58,769
Insurance
68,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,997
EMI@36,432/mo
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹17.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,690
RTO
1,99,086
Insurance
69,105
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,65,381
EMI@37,945/mo
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹17.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,690
RTO
1,61,669
Insurance
69,105
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,27,964
EMI@37,141/mo
Curvv Creative S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹18.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,44,990
RTO
2,09,124
Insurance
70,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,25,497
EMI@39,237/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹18.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,71,290
RTO
1,73,129
Insurance
71,850
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,16,769
EMI@39,049/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 6MT Dark Edition

₹18.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,92,290
RTO
1,70,600
Insurance
55,868
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,19,258
EMI@39,103/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹18.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,00,190
RTO
2,16,024
Insurance
72,914
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,89,628
EMI@40,615/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA

₹18.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,00,190
RTO
1,76,019
Insurance
72,914
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,49,623
EMI@39,756/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹19.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,11,590
RTO
2,17,449
Insurance
73,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,02,873
EMI@40,900/mo
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹18.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,12,490
RTO
1,77,249
Insurance
73,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,63,606
EMI@40,056/mo
Curvv Creative Plus S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹19.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,41,490
RTO
2,21,186
Insurance
74,434
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,37,610
EMI@41,647/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 6MT

₹19.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,16,090
RTO
1,87,609
Insurance
77,179
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,81,378
EMI@42,588/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹19.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,16,090
RTO
1,87,609
Insurance
77,179
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,81,378
EMI@42,588/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT

₹20.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,28,590
RTO
2,32,074
Insurance
77,639
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,38,803
EMI@43,822/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol 7DCA Dark Edition

₹20.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,37,090
RTO
1,89,709
Insurance
77,952
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,05,251
EMI@43,101/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 6MT Dark Edition

₹20.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,39,990
RTO
2,28,870
Insurance
59,579
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,28,939
EMI@43,610/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹20.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,45,090
RTO
2,34,136
Insurance
78,247
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,57,973
EMI@44,234/mo
Curvv Accomplished S 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition

₹20.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,56,390
RTO
2,30,920
Insurance
59,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,47,801
EMI@44,015/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA

₹21.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,60,890
RTO
2,02,089
Insurance
82,508
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,45,987
EMI@46,126/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA

₹22.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,73,490
RTO
2,50,186
Insurance
82,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,07,148
EMI@47,440/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI Petrol l 7DCA Dark Edition

₹21.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,81,890
RTO
1,99,560
Insurance
63,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,45,095
EMI@46,106/mo
Curvv Accomplished Plus A 1.5 Kryojet Diesel 7DCA Dark Edition

₹22.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,84,790
RTO
2,51,599
Insurance
83,388
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,277
EMI@47,722/mo
